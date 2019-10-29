‘Game of Thrones’ creators opt out of the new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy

Screenwriters David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will not be part of the next ‘Star Wars’ film after all. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 29 — A year and a half after signing on to write and produce three new films in the franchise, the pair announced yesterday that they would be pulling out of the project.

The creators of hit series Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, will not be joining the Star Wars galaxy after all. The pair’s departure follows the August signing of a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract with Netflix.

“We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything,” the duo said in a statement.

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects, so we are regretfully stepping away.”

Benioff and Weiss were expected to write and produce the next Star Wars film, set for a US theatrical release on December 16, 2022.

The feature would have been the first of a new era, following the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which bows in less than two months, and closes the loop on the trilogies dedicated to the Skywalker family that debuted in 1977. — AFP-Relaxnews