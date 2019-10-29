Disney orders LeBron James-produced docu-series ‘Becoming’

Apart from his NBA career, LeBron James is a prolific producer, with a number of documentaries under his belt, such as 2019’s ‘What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali.’ — Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 29 — The newest addition to the Disney+ platform’s already sizeable offer will tell the stories of how world-famous actors, musicians and athletes rose to success.

NBA star LeBron James is producing a new 10-episode docu-series called Becoming, which has been picked up by Disney ahead of the launch of its streaming service.

Each episode will be dedicated to a different personality, bringing them back to their hometown in order to trace their ascent to superstardom. Some of James’ guests will include his LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, LA Sparks basketball player Candace Parker and famous American TV host and musician Nick Cannon.

Originally developed for TV channel Disney XD, Becoming will mark the first collaboration between the ESPN sports network and Disney+.

James had already been involved in the project as a subject back in 2014, with a debut episode that told his own story. The Los Angeles Lakers player will co-produce Becoming through his SpringHill Entertainment production company, alongside Spoke Studios and ITV America.

Disney has not yet announced whether the series will be available at the US launch of its Disney+ service, which is slated for November 2019. The service will be available for less than US$7 (RM29) a month.

LeBron James will also star in and produce the next chapter in the Space Jam franchise, which will get its US release on July 14, 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews