Siti Nurhaliza to promote Visit Malaysia 2020 in concert series abroad

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin participates in ‘Kayuhan Wanita 2019’ in Putrajaya October 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 26 — Malaysia’s No. 1 singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin will help to promote the country and the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 campaign through her collection of Irama Malaysia traditional songs in her upcoming overseas performances.

When met by reporters after participating in the 20km ride “Kayuhan Wanita 2019” here today, she said there are plans for her to perform in Sydney, Melbourne and London but they are still in the early stages.

“I recently performed at the OzAsia Festival in Adelaide on Oct 18. The Irama Malaysia segment received the best response from Australian audiences as well as from Indonesian and South Korean fans. It was also well received by Malaysians who have settled in Australia,” she said.

OzAsia Festival is an annual event held over three weeks in spring at the Adelaide Festival Centre, which showcases theatre, dance, music, film and visual arts from across Asia.

Artistes from different Asian countries will perform for one night each throughout the festival. It was Siti Nurhaliza’s first appearance in a solo concert in Australia.

Siti Nurhaliza said she sang 15 songs at the festival, including a segment on Irama Malaysia which also featured her 1997 hit Cindai.

She was informed by the organisers that her show attracted 1,000 visitors, the highest single-night turnout at the festival. — Bernama