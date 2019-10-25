Coldplay release two new songs from fresh album

English singer-songwriter Chris Martin, frontman of British rock band Coldplay, performs on stage at the ArenA Stadium in Amsterdam on June 23, 2016. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 25 — British rock band Coldplay have unveiled two new songs from their upcoming album Everyday Life — ahead of its highly anticipated release next month.

The tracks — titled Orphans and Arabesque were released via YouTube as lyric videos, with the official music video for Orphans set to premiere later today at 8am ET / 5am PT on YouTube also.

Both tunes have been produced by the Dream Team, with Orphans described as “one of the most U2-esque tracks in their catalogue, with a chiming riff and a “whoo-hoo” on the chorus reminiscent of that group’s song Bad; while Arabesque is said to sound more angular, with a slow rhythm driven by a horn riff, and featuring vocals from French singer Stromae and horns from Femi Kuti and his band.

A 7-inch vinyl single featuring both songs is now also available for purchase via Jack White’s Third Man Records.

The full record Everyday Life — which is Coldplay’s follow-up to 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams — is due out November 22 (via Parlophone/Atlantic) and, as previously announced, will be a double album, comprised of 53-minutes of music divided into two halves: “Sunrise” and “Sunset”.

The cover art is based on a 1919 photo of lead guitarist Jonny Buckland’s great grandfather’s band and was teased last week in posters and billboards all around the world, from Sao Paulo to Tokyo.

Along with the songs, Coldplay have also revealed that they will be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live on November 2.

The album’s complete track-listing was unveiled earlier today via classified ads in the hometown newspapers of Coldplay’s members (in Flintshire, Exeter, Southampton and Fife), and is available for viewing here (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews