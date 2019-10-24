‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’ returns to theatres with four new scenes

Cast members Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive for the screening of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France May 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — Sony Pictures announced yesterday that Quentin Tarantino’s latest feature, which debuted earlier this year, will be re-released with 10 minutes of additional footage tomorrow.

The longer version of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, the original version of which clocks in at two hours and 41 minutes, will hit over 1,000 North American locations starting October 25.

The film, set in the late 1960s against the backdrop of the Manson family murders, stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as an ageing actor and his long-time stunt double respectively. As the pair struggle to find their place in a rapidly changing Hollywood, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), an up-and-coming actress married to director Roman Polanski, moves in next door.

Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Al Pacino also star.

The four new scenes will bookend the original theatrical cut.

Adrian Smith, President of Domestic Distribution for Sony Pictures, said in a statement announcing the re-release: “Audiences have shown tremendous support for this movie, and we look forward to offering them another opportunity to see the film as it’s meant to be seen — in theatres on the big screen — with more sights and sounds of the sixties from Quentin Tarantino as an added treat.”

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood is currently Tarantino’s second-highest grossing movie ever, surpassed only by Django Unchained. — AFP-Relaxnews