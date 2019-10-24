Charli XCX starring in new upcoming Netflix show (VIDEO)

Charli XCX will detail the creation of the new alt-pop group Nasty Cherry in the new Netflix series, 'I'm With The Band: Nasty Cherry.' — Netflix/Youtube.com pic via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — The pop powerhouse will chronicle the formation of rock band Nasty Cherry in the upcoming Netflix series, I'm With The Band: Nasty Cherry.

“I wish when I was 14, there was a band like Nasty Cherry. Unashamedly real and also badass,” Charli XCX explains in the trailer for the series.

Earlier this year, the hit-maker presented the alt-pop band that she formed and signed to her own recording label, Vroom Vroom.

Nasty Cherry is composed of four musicians from London and Southern California, namely guitarist Chloe Chaidez, drummer Debbie Knox-Hewson, bassist Georgia Somary and singer Gabbriette Bechtel.

The six-part I'm With The Band: Nasty Cherry, which Charli XCX executive produced, will follow the women as “they navigate a new age of music, making up their own rules as they go and blowing up Instagram feeds in the process.”

The trailer shows the four musicians in studio, rehearsals and during their downtime at the so-called “casa de Nasty Cherry.”

Nasty Cherry have begun releasing singles over the last few months, including Music With Your Dad, Win, Live Forever and What Do You Like In Me.

The songs are set to appear on the band's upcoming debut album, which will arrive at a yet-unknown date in November.

Although details about the full-length are still scarce, the band has been working on the project with Charli XCX and her longtime collaborator Justin Raisin.

In addition to working with Nasty Cherry, the “1999” vocalist unveiled her third studio album, Charli, in September.

I'm With The Band: Nasty Cherry will debut on November 15 on Netflix, with a first trailer already available. — AFP-Relaxnews