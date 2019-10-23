Shia LaBeouf to play in drama ‘Pieces of a Woman’

Shia LaBeouf will be playing in the Kornel Mundruczo-directed ‘Pieces of a Woman.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Shia LaBeouf, who will soon be seen in Honey Boy, based on his own life and directed by Alma Har’el, has already found his next project, playing opposite against The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby in Pieces of a Woman.

The film will revolve around a grieving woman who, following a tragic home birth, is trying to cope with the event while managing her relationships with both her husband and estranged mother.

Shia LaBeouf (Lawless, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps) and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) will be leading the cast.

Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo, who won the Un certain regard award at Cannes in 2014 for his feature White God, will be directing Pieces of a Woman, based on a script by frequent collaborator Kata Weber.

The project will be produced by Bron Studios subsidiary Little Lamb Productions, which also produced HBO’s hit series Euphoria.

Shooting should begin in Montreal in December. — AFP-Relaxnews