Nicki Minaj teases possible collaborations with DaBaby, Gunna ahead of retirement

US rapper Nicki Minaj at the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — The rapper recently sat down with The Shade Room to clarify her now-deleted September tweet announcing her retirement from music.

At the time, the chart-topper took fans by surprise as she tweeted, “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box — cuz ain’t nobody checkin me.”

A few weeks after the announcement, Minaj released the PnB Rock-assisted Fendi ahead of her “Fendi Prints On” debut collection with the Italian fashion house.

She also appeared as a guest collaborator on DaBaby’s newly released album, Kirkn, as well as on the upcoming Charlie’s Angels soundtrack.

Speaking with The Shade Room, the Anaconda vocalist hinted that she still has new music material up her sleeve.

“When I posted that retirement tweet, I knew that I still had music that I already had recorded that was still going to come out. So the retirement was kind of talking about my album, meaning like, ‘Do I want to go back and record my fifth album?’” she explained.

She later mentioned that she would like to collaborate with fellow rappers DaBaby and Gunna on what would possibly mark her final studio album.

“I just recently collaborated with DaBaby, so he gotta return the favour. I love Gunna. If there is an album, there’s gonna be way more than that. If there is an album. It was also dope working with Megan [Thee Stallion] as well, that’s just in terms of rap. I like to experiment with different genres, so there would be — if there is an album — there would be other surprises,” the rapper teased.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Minaj also teased a “fierce, fun and unapologetic” full-length, which will “incorporate all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound.”

Although details about the project are still scarce, the yet-untitled album would mark the rapper’s fifth studio effort, following her 2018 Queen. — AFP-Relaxnews