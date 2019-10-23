NBC lands new thriller from Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler is also working on her second feature film, 'Moxie'. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 23 — US outlets are reporting that a pilot has been ordered for the adaptation of Sally Hepworth's novel The Mother-in-Law. The Parks and Recreations comedian will be teaming up with Jessica Goldberg (The Path) as executive producers. No shooting dates have been announced for the moment.

The thriller will be based on Sally Hepworth's novel The Mother-in-Law, which came out in April 2019.

The series will tell the story of a complicated relationship between a woman and her husband's family, which becomes entrenched in a deadly faith. Topics such as motherhood, social status, race, and family secrets will be tackled.

A put-pilot commitment has been signed with NBC, virtually guaranteeing that the thriller series will be picked up.

Amy Poehler will serve as the executive producer of the project through her Paper Kite Productions company alongside 3 Arts Entertainment. As part of its contract with Poehler, Universal Television will also be producing the series.

Screenwriter Jessica Goldberg (Parenthood, The Path) will also be handling script duties in addition to working as executive producer. Goldberg was recently the screenwriter and showrunner of the upcoming Netflix series Away with Hilary Swank.

After her starring role in Parks and Recreation, one of NBC's biggest hits, Poehler created Netflix's Russian Doll and, along with The Simpsons' Mike Scully et Julie Scully, the upcoming Fox series Duncanville. — AFP-Relaxnews