Monica Lewinsky to produce documentary for HBO Max

Monica Lewinsky will be the focus of the third season of “American Crime Story,” which will look back on her affair with Bill Clinton. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 23 — WarnerMedia has reported that the businesswoman and activist is set to co-produce a documentary with one of the hosts of Catfish. 15 Minutes of Shame will take an in-depth look at the “public shaming epidemic in our culture,” such as the one faced by Lewinsky in 1998 during the “Monicagate” scandal.

Monica Lewinsky is making her comeback to the media limelight as a TV producer. The businesswoman, known for being at the center of the sex scandal that led to Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment proceedings, will be producing a documentary for WarnerMedia’s streaming platform HBO Max to be launched in the spring of 2020.

The project, named after the famous Warholian maxim, will focus on men and women who have been victims of public shaming.

Monica Lewinsky will be teaming up with Max Joseph, one of the producers and hosts of the Catfish series to produce 15 Minutes of Shame. In addition to her production duties, Lewinsky will be making on-screen appearances.

“Monica Lewinsky is an anti-bullying activist with unparalleled authority, making her the perfect partner for this project,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max in a statement.

For several years, Monica Lewinsky has been advocating against the kind of public shaming she suffered, taking the stage at a 2015 TED Talk called “The Price of Shame.” — AFP-Relaxnews