James Wan horror flick ‘Malignant’ to come out in 2020

James Wan’s next film is set to be released in 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Following 2010’s Insidious, James Wan, who directed Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring, is going back to his roots. The horror film is slated for release in the summer of 2020, as announced by Warner Bros yesterday.

One year after his hit Aquaman, which grossed over US$1 billion (RM4.2 billion) at the world box office, James Wan is currently working on his next feature, to be titled Malignant.

Following collaborations with Wan on the Conjuring franchise, New Line Cinema will be producing the horror flick, which will be filmed in Los Angeles. The fiction’s US theatrical release is slated for August 14, 2020 according to a statement released yesterday.

The director worked on the script (based on his 2011 graphical novel) Malignant alongside Ingrid Bisu. Plot details have not yet been released, but the film should revolve around a horror genre not yet explored by the director.

We do know that the cast will include Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel and Jacqueline McKenzie.

The new project will precede Aquaman 2, also set to be directed by James Wan. — AFP-Relaxnews