‘House of Cards’ creator to adapt 2013 play for Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — The American screenwriter and producer will be producing Grand Army, a TV adaptation of a 2013 play by Katie Cappiello. The 10-episode first season is expected to land on Netflix in early 2020.

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon is coming back to Netflix. He’s partnering up with playwright Katie Cappiello to adapt her play “Slut”, which premiered in 2013, for television.

Grand Army will focus on the struggles and successes of five students from Brooklyn’s largest public high school as they face issues of sexuality, race, and social class.

Willimon will be teaming up with his House of Cards collaborator Joshua Donen once more. Katie Cappiello is also executive producing.

Odessa A’zion (Fam, Nashville) will be starring as Joey Del Marco, a 16-year-old from Stuyvesant Town on the Lower East Side. The cast will also include Amalia Yoo (“Slut: The Play”) as Leila Kwan Zimmer, a 14-year-old from the Upper West Side; Maliq Johnson (When They See Us) as Ayson Jackson, a 15-year-old from Spanish Harlem; Amir Bageria (Degrassi: The Next Generation) as Siddartha Pakam, an 18-year-old from Jackson Heights in Queens; and Odley Jean as 17-year-old Brooklynite Dominique Pierre.

Grand Army marks the return of Willimon on the Netflix streaming platform following the end of the series House of Cards in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews