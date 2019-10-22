New in cinemas: 'Terminator: Dark Fate,' 'Black & Blue,' 'Countdown,' 'The Current War' (VIDEO)

'Terminator: Dark Fate' makes the most of connections to 'Terminator 2.' — Movie poster courtesy of Paramount Pictures via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Oct 22 — It's man and woman versus machine once more in Terminator: Dark Fate, and loyalties put under pressure of life or death in police thriller Black and Blue, while ticking clock app horror Countdown arrives ahead of Halloween week, and The Current War co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon and Nicholas Hoult (with room for Tom Holland) in a historical battle of electrical engineering and entrepreneurship.

Terminator 5 (Rated R)

Picking up from Terminator 2 (1991) rather than the three other films and the TV series that followed, this has another liquid Terminator pursue humanity's new young hope, while a cyborg assassin, classic T-800, and Sarah Conner join forces against the machines.

Starring Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger (both Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgement Day), Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), Gabriel Luna (TV's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool)

Select release dates: France, Ireland, UK — October 23; Malaysia, Singapore — October 24; Philippines, South Korea — October 30; Australia, Hong Kong, Netherlands, New Zealand — October 31; Canada, USA — November 1

Black & Blue (R)

Rookie police officer is asked to choose between her identity as a black woman and her loyalty to the local PD, after she witnesses colleagues commit a murder.

Starring Naomie Harris (Skyfall), Mike Colter (TV's Luke Cage), Frank Grillo (Avengers: Endgame)

Select release dates: Canada, Ireland, UK, USA — October 25

Countdown (PG-13)

Hospital nurse Quinn tries out a popular new app that, for fun, predicts how long its user has to live. Everyone else gets decades — she's got less than three days. Thus begins a terrible race to beat fate or whatever foul entity lies behind the app's cursed power.

Starring Elizabeth Lail (TV's You, Once Upon a Time)

Select release dates: Netherlands — October 24; Canada, Ireland, UK, USA — October 25; Singapore — October 31; France — November 13

The Current War (PG-13)

Three pioneers of modern electricity networks — Thomas Edison on the one hand, and George Westinghouse with Nikolai Tesla on the other — tussle to decide which of their systems will win out.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road)

US release date — October 25. In Singapore, the Philippines since the week of October 17; previously released elsewhere, including in the UK, Hong Kong, and South Korea, from July onwards. — AFP-Relaxnews