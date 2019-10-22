Dennis Quaid confirms engagement, reveals how he proposed

Dennis Quaid attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 22 — Marriage is on the cards yet again for Dennis Quaid who recently revealed that he proposed to girlfriend Laura Savoie.

According to reports, the 65-year-old actor and 26-year-old PhD student got engaged after dating for several months. The pair made their red carpet debut over the weekend while attending the premiere of Midway in Hawaii.

Speaking to Extra, Quaid revealed how he popped the big question saying: “It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise.

“I had the ring in my pocket. It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan — I wanted it to be private. She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ — And then she fell down,” said Quaid.

Quaid was previously married to Kimberly Buffington, actress P. J. Soles and actress Meg Ryan. He has three children from his previous relationships.