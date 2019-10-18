South Korean boyband WINNER set for Malaysian show in January as part of Asian tour

WINNER will be coming to Kuala Lumpur in January 2020. — Picture courtesy of iMe MY

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — K-Pop boyband WINNER will be performing in Kuala Lumpur next year as part of their seven-nation Asian tour.

Scheduled for January 18 at the Axiata Arena, Jinwoo, Seunghoon, Mino and Seungyoon make up the group formed in 2013 through reality survival programme WIN: Who Is Next.

In a statement here today, organiser iMe MY said ticketing details will be announced soon over its social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WINNER’s Cross Asia tour will kick off in Seoul, before heading to Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. Next, the boys will be heading to Manila and Singapore.