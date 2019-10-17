'Bumblebee Man' Chespirito's comic characters to ride again

Mexican comedian Roberto Gomez Bolanos 'Chespirito,' creator of iconic TV characters like El Chavo del Ocho and El Chapulín Colorado, in 2006. — AFP pic

MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 — A biopic of the wacky Mexican comedian Chespirito — who inspired Bumblebee Man in The Simpsons — is in the pipeline, the producers confirmed yesterday.

Mexico based THR3 Media Group and the late comic genius's own Grupo Chespirito announced that they were going to bring the legion of characters he created back to life in a raft of new family-orientated television shows.

Roberto Gomez Bolanos created more than 100 characters and dozens of sitcoms and movies in a remarkable six-decade career which made him a star across Latin America.

He died aged 85 in 2014.

Media executives unveiled the planned Chespirito revival at Mipcom, the world's biggest entertainment market in the French Riviera resort of Cannes.

One of his slapstick characters — a giant red grasshopper — inspired The Simpsons creator Matt Groening to come up with the Spanish-speaking Bumblebee Man for the show. — AFP-Relaxnews