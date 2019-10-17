Amy Adams and Laura Dern to star in ‘The Most Fun We Ever Had’

US actresses Amy Adams (left) and Laura Dern. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 17 — Amy Adams of Sharp Objects and Laura Dern of Big Little Lies are joining forces for HBO’s adaptation of the Claire Lombardo novel The Most Fun We Ever Had, about four sisters and their imperfect marriages in the spotlight of their own parents’ perfect love.

Lombardo is adapting her June 2019 novel The Most Fun We Ever Had for HBO.

The story, originally set in the American Midwest, follows the four daughters of Marylin and David Sorensen, each of whom is living out the consequences of variously imperfect relationships.

It was Lombardo’s debut and is now being turned into an HBO series, involving Adams (American Hustle, Arrival, HBO’s Sharp Objects) and Dern (Jurassic Park, Wild, HBO’s Big Little Lies).

Each of the actresses also owns a production company. — AFP-Relaxnews