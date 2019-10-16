Spider-Man to meet Venom, suggests original director

A screengrab from ‘Venom’, starring versatile ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ actor Tom Hardy, made US$856 million (RM3.59 billion) on a US$100 million budget.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 ― The nimble, snappy Spider-Man of Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming movies will meet hulking, tongue-slithering foe Venom in a future crossover, according to Ruben Fleischer, director of 2018’s Venom.

Fleischer’s not involved in the next Venom movie, but he reckons he’s got an inside line on how the anti-hero franchise is developing.

“The thing I think it’s building towards, and will be exciting to see, is when they actually do confront each other,” the Venom director told Fandom.

Due to the terms of an agreement between Sony Pictures and comic character owner Marvel, Venom needed a new origin story.

Instead of evolving from Spider-Man, as per comic book tradition, the 2018 movie had its alien symbiote manifest independently ― Spider-Man wasn’t part of the story at all.

However, an improved relationship between Sony and Marvel saw a third Spider-Man: Homecoming movie put back on track, and may have extended into the Venom franchise, Fleischer’s comments suggest.

Fleischer was speaking as part of a publicity tour for this week’s Zombieland: Double Tap, rather fittingly, given that Woody Harrelson co-stars in the Zombieland franchise, and is expected to do the same in a Venom sequel, per a post-credits sequence for the first film.

Fleischer stepped down from the second Venom earlier this year, a decision linked to his commitments to Zombieland: Double Tap.

The director’s seat was then filled by Andy Serkis, director of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and an actor in Black Panther, The Lord of The Rings and Planet of the Apes movies.

So far, Venom 2 has been connected with an October 2020 release, while a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home has been dated for July 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews