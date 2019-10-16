See Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in new trailer for ‘Bombshell’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Bombshell’ that stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and John Lithgow among others.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 ― Lionsgate has released a new trailer for upcoming Bombshell that stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

The film is based on the real-life story of Megyn Kelly and other Fox News female personnel and their allegations against founder Roger Ailes.

Theron plays the role of Megyn Kelly, Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, Robbie as producer Kayla Pospisil with John Lithgow as Ailes and Malcolm McDowell as Ruper Murdoch.

The film also stars Allison Janney, Mark Duplass, Connie Britton, Alice Eve, Kate McKinnon and Rob Delaney.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.”

Bombshell is set for US release on December 20.