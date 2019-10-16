‘Cats the Musical’ in KL cancelled, refunds to begin Nov 1 onwards

The popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical was called off due to changes in the touring schedule. — Picture from Cats the Musical official tour website

PETALING JAYA, Oct 16 — The Kuala Lumpur leg of the upcoming Cats the Musical international tour next year has been cancelled.

The popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical was scheduled to be staged at Istana Budaya from January 16 until February 2.

The musical’s Manila and Singapore shows will go on.

“Due to unforeseen changes in the touring schedule, we regret to inform you that we had to cancel Cats the Musical scheduled to play at the Istana Budaya from January 16 to February 2,” Base Live Entertainment said in a statement.

Full ticket refunds for customers will begin from November 1 via TicketCharge inclusive of additional charges such as processing fees and overseas courier charges if applicable.

A screengrab of the musical’s ticketing platform announcing tickets are no longer on sale. — Screengrab from TicketCharge

Ticket holders still keen to catch the show are given the alternative of a ticket upgrade for Cats the Musical in Singapore that will take place at Marina Bay Sands from December 17, 2019 to January 5, 2020.

“Existing ticket holders can transfer their tickets to the Singapore season and received a complimentary seat upgrade.

“For ticket holders who have purchased Premium Front and Premium tickets, they will receive a complimentary programme book and an autographed show poster,” the statement read.

Ticket holders who want to catch the musical in Singapore are advised to transfer their tickets before October 31 by contacting 03-9222 8811 or emailing [email protected] along with their preferred date and time of the show .

Base Live Entertainment previously brought The Phantom of the Opera to Malaysia this year.