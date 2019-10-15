See the new trailer for Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Lady and the Tramp’ that features the voice talents of Justin Theroux, Tessa Thompson, Benedict Wong, Sam Elliott and Janelle Monae among others.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 15 — Disney has released a new trailer for Lady and the Tramp, the live-action remake of the classic animated film.

Justin Theroux lends his voice as Tramp, a stray dog who falls in love with a Cocker Spaniel named Lady who is voiced by Tessa Thompson.

The cast also includes Thomas Mann as Lady’s owner Jim Dear and Kiersey Clemons as his wife Darling, Ashley Jensen as Jackie the Scottish Terrier, Benedict Wong as English bulldog Bull, Sam Elliott as the voice of Trusty the Bloodhound, Janelle Monae as the voice of Peg the Pekingese, Yvette Nicole Brown as Aunt Sarah, Adrian Martinez as Elliot and Arturo Castro as Marco.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Lady and the Tramp tells the story of an American Cocker Spaniel named Lady who lives with an upper-middle-class family but is set astray when the family has a baby. Lady ends up meeting a mongrel known as the Tramp on the streets. They embark on a romantic journey and eventually fall in love.”

Lady and the Tramp is set for US debut on November 12 on Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+.