'Frozen 2' trailer shows off Elsa's new powers, Olaf's Fall fashion looks (VIDEO)

Highly anticipated 'Frozen 2' steps closer with this trailer released by Disney's UK branch. — Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/YouTube LLC image via AFP

LONDON, Oct 15 — An autumnal feel blows through the latest trailer for Frozen 2, revealing more of a new kingdom-saving quest for Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Sven — and a surprise look at Olaf's birthday suit.

November's highly anticipated Frozen 2 steps closer with this trailer released by Disney's UK branch.

A strong wind and wise rock troll urge Elsa and her companions to head north across enchanted lands and into the unknown to save Arandale once more.

Her sister Anna, official icemaster Kristoff, reindeer Sven and charming snowman Olaf are all along for the adventure.

Of course, with Olaf being Olaf, there's more than a little silliness along the way — do you know what a snowman looks like without any clothes on? — while there's plenty to do for the bigger heroines and heroes, especially when rock giants show up.

The animated movie is a sequel to 2013's Frozen which accumulated US$1.2 billion (RM5.02 billion) in theatres worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing animated film in history, a title only just recently surrendered to 2019's remake of The Lion King.

At the time, it was also the fifth highest-grossing film in any genre. Joining the US$2 billion club would achieve the same in today's terms. — AFP-Relaxnews