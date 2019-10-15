Casting of Billy Porter as Fairy Godmother in ‘Cinderella’ remake lauded as win for diversity

Porter is set to bring magic to the silver screen in the upcoming ‘Cinderella’ remake. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — US actor Billy Porter is set to make history by playing the iconic Fairy Godmother in Sony’s live-action remake of Cinderella.

The Pose star confirmed the news at the 20th New Yorker Festival, People magazine reported.

His co-stars will include singer Camila Cabello, who will play the titular princess, and Broadway actress Idina Menzel, who is set to tackle the role of the evil stepmother.

While plot details are still under wraps, the film will reportedly feature a modern take on the classic fairytale which narrates the rags-to-riches story of a young orphaned girl.

Various publications have lauded Porter’s casting as a win for diversity in Hollywood.

Michelle Ruiz from Vogue described it as a “much-needed, progressive update to the wand-wielding godmother and the fairy tale itself”.

Meanwhile, Ajani Bazile from Buzzfeed praised the film’s casting directors for bringing “more queer and black representation to the big screen”.

Porter made headlines this year when he became the first openly gay black man to win best actor in a drama at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

He is an ardent LGBTQ activist, telling reporters after his Emmy win that media representation of minorities has “the power to create empathy” in audiences.