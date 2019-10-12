Jeff Daniels and Holly Hunter to star in a miniseries about Trump and former FBI director James Comey

Former FBI director James Comey's book will be the basis of a CBS Studios miniseries. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 — CBS Studios has announced the development of a political miniseries about Donald Trump’s dismissal of James Comey as FBI Director in May 2017. Jeff Daniels, Holly Hunter, and Brendan Gleeson will star in the dramatisation, which is set to begin shooting in November.

In April 2018, one year after his forced departure from the FBI, James Comey published A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, a book in which he told the story of his removal from office and described his relationship with Donald Trump. He described the White House’s new resident as dishonest and egocentric, and compared his methods to those of a mafia boss.

The book now serves as the basis of a CBS Studios miniseries directed by Billy Ray (The Last Tycoon) that will begin shooting next month. Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) is set to star as James Comey, while Brendan Gleeson, known for his role as Mad-Eye Moody in the “Harry Potter” saga, is set to play Donald Trump.

For her part, Holly Hunter will play Sally Yates, who was the Interim Attorney General of the United States for ten days in January 2017 during the transition between the Obama and Trump administrations. She was fired by Trump for insubordination when she refused to enforce his directive to forbid entry of citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries to American territory.

The miniseries is set to begin shooting in November. CBS Studios has not released information about its release date. It is also unknown which of its channels (the main network CBS, cable network Showtime, or the CBS All Access streaming platform) the show will be airing on. — AFP-Relaxnews