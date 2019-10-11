'Onward' trailer lays out half-dad story (VIDEO)

´Onward’ imagines a fantasy world combined with all mod cons. — Picture courtesy of Disney Pixar

LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 — A new trailer for Pixar fantasy adventure Onward shows us why brothers Ian and Barley are in such a rush: they’ve only got 24 hours to bring their dad back after a spell was left unfinished.

March 2020 movie Onward has elf brothers Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) set off in a beat-up van to make sure a half-cast spell becomes a complete success.

After a magical staff brought back their dad, but only as a pair of shoes and trousers, the pair undertake an epic quest in order to finish the job.

Thanks to their roles as Spider-Man and Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland and Pratt were both in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, while director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae teamed up for Pixar’s 2013 hit Monsters University.

Having released Toy Story 4 in June, Onward is lined up for March 6, 2020 as the next computer animated feature from the Disney subsidiary, while Walt Disney Animation itself has Frozen 2 due November 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews