Ariana Grande details upcoming ‘Charlie’s Angels’ soundtrack (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 — The pop powerhouse has notably executive produced the soundtrack to the new Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie’s Angels, alongside Savan Kotecha and Scooter Braun.

Ahead of the album release on November 1, Grande shared details about what fans can expect on the star-studded soundtrack.

The Thank U, Next vocalist will appear on five songs across the project, including Chaka Khan-assisted Nobody, Got Her Own featuring Victoria Monet, and Bad to You alongside Normani and Nicki Minaj.

She also recently collaborated with fellow popstars Miley Cyrus and Lana del Rey for Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels).

Grande also revealed the tracklist for the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack on Instagram, along with the preorder link.

“Excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project. We’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action-filled, dream of a soundtrack. These songs are so right for this film! This has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and I’m so excited to see it and scream whenever I hear all my friends’ voices,” she added.

The album will also feature guest appearances from Kash Doll, Kim Petras, Alma, Stefflon Don, Anitta and more.

The soundtrack for Charlie’s Angels will arrive a few days ahead of the Elizabeth Banks-directed movie, which will hit US theaters on November 15.

The film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, along with Patrick Stewart, Noah Centineo and Sam Claflin. — AFP-Relaxnews