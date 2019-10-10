'John Wick' franchise expands with 'Ballerina'

A ballet scene in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’ could now result in spin-off movie ‘Ballerina.’ — Picture courtesy of Lionsgate/Summit Entertainment via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — After three John Wick movies, the franchise is spinning off one of its recent introductions for new movie Ballerina, whose lead character appears to have been in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

Len Wiseman of Underworld and the Total Recall remake is to direct Ballerina for Lionsgate as part of an expanded John Wick movie franchise.

The film follows a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those that killed her family.

As reported by Deadline, available information doesn’t cover character or casting details, though New York City Ballet performer Unity Phelan played a character called Ballerina in May 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

Shay Hatten, who co-wrote John Wick 3, provides the script.

Named as part of the production team are John Wick star Keanu Reeves, John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski, plus two producers from Lionsgate’s John Wick and Sicario movies, Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk.

Stahelski’s John Wick co-director, David Leitch, went on to make 2017’s Atomic Blonde for Universal Pictures, taking the choreographed, kinetic action of the former and casting Charlize Theron as the lead in a spy thriller set on the eve of the Berlin Wall’s collapse.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently anticipated for 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews