Daveed Diggs in talks to play Sebastian in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Rapper Daveed Diggs just might be voicing Sebastian, the Little Mermaid’s faithful crab friend. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — Variety is reporting that the American actor and rapper is in talks with Disney to join the cast of the live-action remake of classic 1989 Disney animated feature The Little Mermaid.

Should the negotiations bear fruit, Daveed Diggs, who plays the Marquis de Lafayette in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton since 2015, would be voicing the crab Sebastian, who is the faithful companion of Ariel (Halle Bailey), joining Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), who will be playing sea witch Ursula, and Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), who will play King Triton.

Jacob Tremblay (Room) and Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8, Crazy Rich Asians) are also part of the cast.

The Little Mermaid will be directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns, Nine, Memoirs of a Geisha, Chicago, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides).

The film will tell the story of Ariel, a mermaid who dreams of becoming human after having fallen madly in love with Prince Eric. To that end, she strikes a deal with villain Ursula.

Alan Menken, who was awarded two Oscars for the original animated feature (best score and best original song for Under the Sea), will once again handle the musical aspect of the new version.

Shooting should begin in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews