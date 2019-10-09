New in theatres: ‘Gemini Man’, ‘The Addams Family’, ‘El Camino’, ‘Little Monsters’, ‘Jexi’, ‘The Dead Center’

A screengrab from Ang Lee’s upcoming sci-fi thriller ‘Gemini Man’ that stars Will Smith and Clive Owen.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 9 ― Will Smith plays both lead roles in action movie Gemini Man, a film and TV classic is revived in The Addams Family, and Netflix rolls out the next Breaking Bad follow-up, El Camino, while a school teacher leads her kindergarten class through zombie invasion in Little Monsters; romantic comedy Jexi has a phone nerd try to break up with his AI assistant, and The Dead Center suggests itself as an indie Halloween horror.

Gemini Man (PG-13)

Government assassin Henry Brogan finds himself locking horns with an opponent he can’t seem to get the drop on ― a younger version of himself.

Starring Will Smith (Aladdin, Independence Day, Suicide Squad), Clive Owen (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Children of Men), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane, TV series Fargo) and directed by Ang Lee (Hulk, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon)

Select release dates: Philippines, South Korea ― October 9; Australia, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, UK ― October 10; Canada, USA ― October 11; China ― October 18; Japan ― October 25. Germany and France since the week of October 2

The Addams Family (PG)

The family of misfit monsters ups sticks and moves to bright, sunny New Jersey where a whole new world ― and scheming TV personality Margaux Needler ― await.

Starring Oscar Isaac (Star Wars sequel trilogy, Ex Machina), Charlize Theron (The Fate of the Furious, Mad Max: Fury Road), Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass, The 5th Wave), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, It movies, Carmen Sandiego series), with Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, and directed by Sausage Party duo Greg Tiernan (Thomas & Friends series) and Conrad Vernon (Shrek 2)

USA ― October 11; UK ― October 25; Philippines ― October 30; Hong Kong, Singapore ― October 31; France, Netherlands ― December 4

Little Monsters (R)

Cheery kindergarten teacher Caroline and grumpy musician Dave find that their class field trip is disrupted by a zombie outbreak.

Starring Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Alexander England (Alien: Covenant), Josh Gad (Frozen, The Angry Birds Movie)

Select release dates: US theatrical ― October 8; Hulu ― October 11; France ― October 18; Australia ― October 31; Ireland, UK ― November 15

The Dead Center (R)

A psychiatrist’s amnesiac patient claims to have died and brought an unstoppable entity back with him.

Starring Shane Carruth (Primer, Upstream Color), Jeremy Childs (TV’s Preacher and Nashville), Poorna Jagannathan (TV’s The Night Of), and directed by Billy Senese (Closer to God).

USA, UK ― October 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (16+)

Set right after the conclusion of Breaking Bad, when co-starring character Jesse Pinkman escapes captivity. Several other key characters return ― but who?

Starring Aaron Paul and directed by Vince Gilligan (both Breaking Bad)

Netflix from October 11, selected US cinemas for one weekend only

Jexi (R)

A new phone’s AI assistant takes over its owner’s life, first with helpful shortcuts, smart backchat, and dating advice, then a campaign of sabotage when he tries to break free.

Starring Adam Devine (Isn’t It Romantic, TV’s Modern Family, Workaholics), Rose Byrne (Neighbors movies, Bridesmaids), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse), and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore (Bad Moms, A Bad Moms Christmas)

US release date: October 11. ― AFP-Relaxnews