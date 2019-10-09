Gwen Stefani is the E! People’s Choice Awards fashion icon

Gwen Stefani attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 6, 2019. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 9 ― Gwen Stefani has been officially crowned a fashion icon, by the E! People’s Choice Awards.

The Grammy Award-winning recording artist and style maven has been announced as the winner of the “Fashion Icon Award” at this year’s ceremony, which will take place in Santa Monica on November 10.

“It’s an incredible honour to receive this year’s Fashion Icon Award at the ‘E!’s People’s Choice Awards,’” Stefani said in a statement posted by NBC. “As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality.”

“Gwen Stefani is a global music artist, whose unique signature style and individuality has transcended time,” added Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital. “She has effortlessly evolved her success in music to fashion and beauty launching numerous popular lifestyle brands, and for all her many accomplishments we’re proud to name her our 2019 ‘E! People’s Choice Award’ Fashion Icon honouree.”

Stefani has put her style credentials to good use over the years, launching a fashion label dubbed L.A.M.B., and a sister label, a pop-art inspired apparel and accessories line named Harajuku Lovers. She also heads an eyewear line, gx by Gwen Stefani, and Harajuku Mini for Target, and has even put her stamp on beauty accessories for Sephora. She has collaborated with Urban Decay and landed a major beauty ambassador role for the beauty brand Revlon back in 2017. ― AFP-Relaxnews