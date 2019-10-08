‘Vikings’ prepares for final season invasion (VIDEO)

Alexander Ludwig provides a focus for ‘Vikings’ Season 6 as king Bjorn Lothbrok. — Picture from A&E Networks/History via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Oct 8 — The History Channel’s Vikings saga is to return for a sixth and final time on December 4.

A first trailer for Vikings Season 6 lays out what we can expect to see emerge over the course of the show’s last run-out, as the House of Lothbrok and its people face a new threat from the east.

Alexander Ludwig is back as Bjorn Lothbrok, Kattegat’s ruling king, Kathryn Winnick as his mother, Lagertha, and Alex Hogh Andersen as his exiled brother Ivar.

Danila Kozlovsky of Vampire Academy and Hardcore Henry joins the cast with a portrayal of Slavic prince Oleg of Novgorod.

Series lead Travis Fimmel played Bjorn’s father Ragnar but left after Season 4.

His upcoming projects include a Margot Robbie and Finn Cole team-up for 1930s heist Dreamland, various sci-fi movies including Zone 414 with The Weeknd and Sia music video director Andrew Baird and Tau Ceti Four with Uma Thurman and Predator and Die Hard director John McTiernan.

He’s also reuniting with the producers of earlier movie headliner Warcraft: The Beginning for the title role in another History Channel production, an anthology series about Wild West icon Wyatt Earp.

As for Vikings, its showrunner has mentioned the possibility of a spin-off series, though not necessarily with the same characters. — AFP-Relaxnews