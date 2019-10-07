See more footage from Sam Mendes’ ‘1917’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘1917’ that stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Richard Madden and Mark Strong among others.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 7 — Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Sam Mendes’ upcoming war drama 1917 that stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Colin Firth.

Set during World War I, in the year 1917 to be exact, the film takes place over the course of a single day as a few soldiers attempt to deliver a message across enemy lines to stop a deadly attack on hundreds of their soldiers.

The film also stars Richard Madden, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, George MacKay, Teresa Mahoney, Dean-Charles Chapman, Daniel Mays, Adrian Scarborough, Justin Edwards, Gerran Howell, Anson Boon, Richard McCabe, Jamie Parker, Nabhaan Rizwan and Claire Duburcq.

The synopsis of the film reads: “At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (MacKay) and Blake (Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will put a stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers — Blake’s own brother among them.”

1917 is set for US release on December 25.