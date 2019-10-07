‘Rick & Morty’ Season 4 trailer: an epic climb, self-defence lab coat, tennis racket rage

‘Rick & Morty’ returns with Season 4 on November 10, 2019. — Picture by Adult Swim via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 — The fourth season of offbeat animated comedy Rick & Morty fast approaches after a two-year wait for more adventures from the irreverent grandson and grandfather combination.

Different adventures, same push-me, pull-you relationship. Rick & Morty Season 4 is targeting a November 10 re-entry to the popular consciousness.

The trailer sets expectations for another ten episodes of lucky escapes, bonkers inventions, audience and antagonist fake-outs, and memorable one-liners from the self-appointed universe-grade genius and his young accomplice.

Broadcast as part of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programme, Rick & Morty returns after a two-year wait and negotiations between network owner WarnerMedia and series co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland.

Season 4 is expected to run to 10 episodes; Adult Swim is advertising the November 10 debut as containing five of them.

Season 3 saw the series win a Critics’ Choice Television Award, two Annie Awards, and a Primetime Emmy. — AFP-Relaxnews