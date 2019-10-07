Hong Kong singer Denise Ho calls on countrymen to boycott paying taxes

Hong Kong singer Denise Ho has called on Hong Kongers to boycott paying taxes after the government implemented a face mask ban. — Photo via Facebook/ HOCC

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Hong Kong singer Denise Ho is calling on Hong Kong people to boycott paying taxes, following the implementation of the face mask ban by the island state government to quell the protest movement there.

In a Facebook posting, Ho said the taxes collected would only go towards paying the salaries of civil servants.

“All boycott paying taxes!! Hong Kong people must unite!!!” Sin Chew Daily reported Ho as writing in the post that has since received 25,000 reactions and been shared 1,200 times.

Ho was recently pelted with red paint during the 929 March Against Totalitarianism rally in Taipei.

The face mask ban also elicited reaction from Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong Chau-sang, who said the ban would not have any positive effect and would in fact worsen matters.

He said the government should extend the olive branch if it wants to stop the violent protest in the city.

Wong, however, did not elaborate on the steps that should be taken by the government.