Patrick Stewart returns to his iconic role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. — YouTube screencapture

NEW YORK, Oct 6 — Star Trek fans got a taste of the upcoming Picard TV show at the New York Comic-Con.

Front-and-centre was Patrick Stewart returning as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

The trailer will likely please Star Trek fans as it teases intrigue, old friends and that particularly Star Trek quirk - a Captain's dog.

Catch the trailer below and if you were a Star Trek: Next Generations or Star Trek: Voyager fan, enjoy spotting familiar faces.