‘Treasure Island’ nets ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ director

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — Classic children’s novel Treasure Island is being adapted as a feature film with Dean DeBlois directing and co-writing, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The director of DreamWorks’ three How to Train Your Dragon films -— as well as Disney’s Lilo & Stitch —- is at the helm for a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson novel Treasure Island.

Dean DeBlois is in place to direct as well as co-write the movie, working with scriptwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos on the story; his co-writer has become a bit of an adaptation specialist, having been involved with Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, The Huntsman: Winter’s War and several Winnie the Pooh and Disney Princess spin-offs.

That’s according to Deadline Hollywood, which reports that the project is in development at Universal Pictures, with two other Beauty and the Beast alumni, Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, producing through their company Mandeville Films.

Thanks to Lilo & Stitch and the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, DeBlois’ previous films have all been animated projects — save for two documentaries for Icelandic band Sigur Rós and its singer Jonsi — so Treasure Island will mark his live-action, feature-length directorial debut.

The movie already has a June 4, 2021 release date announced.

First published in 1883, Treasure Island tells the story of how a young boy, Jim Hawkins, was caught up in a buccaneering adventure with a ship’s worth of treasure-hunting pirates, in particular the peg-leg leader Long John Silver.

The book has seen plenty of adaptations in the 135 years since, with 2014 TV series Black Sails and 2002 Disney animated feature Treasure Planet two recent examples; 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 and the last episode of Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 both make direct references to the story. — AFP-Relaxnews