‘Servant,’ M. Night Shyamalan’s new series, will be available in November (VIDEO)

‘Servant,’ a new series produced by M. Night Shyamalan, will be available via Apple TV+. — Picture courtesy of Apple TV/Youtube via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — The director of Sixth Sense took advantage of New York’s Comic-Con, one of the United States’ biggest pop culture meetings, to announce the launch of Servant, a new series airing November 28 on Apple TV+. The announcement was accompanied by a glimpse of M. Night Shyamalan’s suspenseful new universe starring Rupert Grint of Harry Potter fame.

M. Night Shyamalan’s new baby is due 28 days after the launch of Apple’s video-on-demand service. Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) star in the psychological thriller produced and directed by the Sixth Sense director. Series creator Tony Basgallo has written the screenplay.

The series is centred around a couple in Philadelphia who are mourning a tragic event, leading to problems in their marriage. From that point, a mysterious force finds its way into their home.

M. Night Shyamalan had already released two teasers for his series in which we see that the couple has hired a strange nanny for their baby, Jericho.

The psychological thriller will consist of 10 episodes, two of which will be directed by the Split director.

The series is part of Apple TV+’s varied catalogue for its subscribers. When it launches on November 1, they will be able to discover The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell; Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld; and See with Jason Momoa, among other things.

Apple TV+ will be available in more than 100 countries and regions for around US$4.99 (RM21) per month. — AFP-Relaxnews