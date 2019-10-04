'Pippi Longstocking' to be made by 'Paddington' team

'Pippi Longstocking,' first published in 1945 by Swedish author Astrid Lindgren, has since gained a worldwide fanbase. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — A new Pippi Longstocking movie is being made by two companies and three producers from the hit Paddington movies.

Astrid Lindgren's story of an atypical, independent and adventurous nine-year-old girl, Pippi Longstocking, is to be retold in a new film from StudioCanal and Heyday Films.

The pair of production companies previously teamed up for Paddington and Paddington 2, with a third film and a TV series due in 2020.

Originally told to her daughter, Lindgren's Pippi Longstocking was first published in Swedish in 1945, then translated into English in 1950.

The Heyday and StudioCanal collaboration will be the sixth such feature adaptation for the character, whose past reworkings include 1988's The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking, with Tami Erin as the lead and Ken Annakin of Swiss Family Robinson as director, and 1997's animated movie (and cartoon series spin-off) from Canadian studio Nelvana.

As well as Heyday founder David Heyman (Paddington, Harry Potter franchises, Gravity), the Pippi Longstocking project has also named Heyday's Rosie Alison (Paddington 1-3) and Jeffrey Clifford (Paddington 2-3) as fellow producers.

A release date, director, and cast are yet to be announced. — AFP-Relaxnews