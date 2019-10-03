Trevor Noah to star in and produce a series for Quibi

South African comedian Trevor Noah will be given his own comedy series on Quibi. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 ― Daily Show host Trevor Noah is expanding his horizons. According to the Hollywood Reporter, he is set to star in a series for Quibi, DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg's on-demand short feature-specialised video platform.

The as-yet-untitled comedic series will follow Noah as he tours through the US and the world, showing how his off-stage interactions with his audience influence his one-man show. The project will be produced by his Day Zero Productions company alongside Comedy Central Productions.

Quibi has already given a green light to dozens of other short fictional series led by stars like Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Tyra Banks, Don Cheadle, Stephen Curry, Anna Kendrick, Idris Elba, Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers.

The platform, which is slated to launch in April 2020, will also carry Survive, featuring Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner alongside Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman, Straight Outta Compton). ― AFP-Relaxnews