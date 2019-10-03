Morgan Freeman to produce and star in Peter Greenaway drama

Morgan Freeman's last feature-length production was 2014’s '5 Flights Up,' in which he starred opposite Diane Keaton. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 ― Morgan Freeman is set to play the role of a writer whose last adventure might just turn out to be his own death in Peter Greenaway's Lucca Mortis. While living in NYC's Little Italy, Freeman's character decides to go on a sabbatical to travel to the city of Lucca in the actual Italy, to trace the history of his ancestors and find his roots.

In addition to starring in the feature, Freeman will also produce the film through his company Revelations Entertainment alongside Lori McCreary. “Morgan and I have been fans of Peter's work for years and we feel very blessed to have this opportunity to actually work with him,” said McCreary in an interview with Variety.

Peter Greenaway's longtime acolyte Kees Kasander will also be one of the producers of Lucca Mortis, marking the 15th Greenaway film he produces. This will be Morgan Freeman's first collaboration with the British director, known for his films The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, The Draughtsman's Contract and Drowning by Numbers.

Lucca Mortis is but another one of Freeman's current projects, which include action film The Comeback Trail with Robert De Niro and Tommy Lee Jones, as well as thriller The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, slated for release in 2020, with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. More recently, he reprised his role as Allan Trumbull, who had become US president in last August's Angel Has Fallen alongside Gerard Butler. ― AFP-Relaxnews