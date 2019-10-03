AMC orders two new series, produced by Rashida Jones and Michael B. Jordan

Rashida Jones has been the star and producer of series ‘Angie Tribeca’ since 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 ― The American network just announced that the actors are slated to executive produce the series 61st Street and Kevin Can F-- Himself. Two seasons of 61st Street have been ordered, while 10 one-hour episodes of Kevin Can F-- Himself were ordered. No release date has been revealed for either one of the AMC Studios-developed series.

AMC is getting two new drama series. The American network has ordered 61st Street and Kevin Can F-- Himself respectively produced by Michael B. Jordan and Rashida Jones.

Two eight-episode seasons of 61st Street have already been ordered. The series will focus on African-American high-school student and athlete Moses Johnson, who stumbles into Chicago’s corrupt judicial system. After being charged with taking part in a gang, all eyes turn to Moses as the police and prosecutors attempt to avenge the death of a police officer during a drug bust gone awry.

Jordan will be one of the executive producers alongside series creator Peter Moffat, who will also be the drama’s showrunner.

For her part, Jones, will executive produce Kevin Can F-- Himself. The dramatic comedy will turn the tables on traditional sitcoms by presenting the wife’s point of view instead of relegating her to second fiddle to a husband who “gets to be a jerk because she’s a nag and he’s ‘funny’,” according to the network, who ordered ten one-hour episodes of the series, which was created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49). Craig DiGregorio (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World) will take on the role of showrunner.

No broadcast date has been announced for either one of the AMC Studios-developed series. — AFP-Relaxnews