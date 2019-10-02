First look at Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in ‘Birds of Prey’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from DC’s ‘Birds of Prey’ that stars Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smolett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Elizabeth Winstead, Ella Jay Basco, Rosie Perez and Ewan McGregor among others.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 ― Warner Bros has released the first trailer for DC’s Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) that stars Margot Robbie.

Robbie reprises her Suicide Squad role of Harley Quinn as she joins forces with Black Canary (Jurnee Smolett-Bell), The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl from evil mob boss Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

The film also stars Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ali Wong, Robert Catrini, Charlene Amoia, Steven Williams, Talon Reid and Derek Wilson.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Harley Quinn has split with the Joker following the events of Suicide Squad. Batman has disappeared, leaving Gotham City unprotected from crime. When a young girl named Cassandra Cain comes across a diamond belonging to crime lord who goes by the name of Black Mask, Harley joins forces with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to protect her.”

Birds of Prey is set for US release on February 7, 2020.