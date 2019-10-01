No praises sung for Indonesian pop singers turned Parliament members Krisdayanti and Mulan Jameela

Singers Krisdayanti (right) and Mulan Jameela were officially sworn in October 1, 2019. — Picture from Instagram/Krisdayanti and Mulan Jameela

PETALING JAYA, Oct 1 — Social media users in Indonesia are not thrilled about having pop stars in Parliament.

Following news that 14 artistes including singers Krisdayanti and Mulan Jameela are among 575 members of the House of Representatives (DPR) sworn in today, Indonesians took to Twitter to raise doubts over the two songstresses’ political abilities, according to CNN Indonesia.

“What can Mulan Jameela and Krisdayanti do in the DPR?” tweeted @diodoanggg.

“If Krisdayanti and Mulan Jameela can be sworn into the DPR before they vote for the legislative election, then the narrative is such that the ‘DPR is your own choice!’ Is that not valid?” asked @lisztoked.

Other Twitter users sarcastically asked if the DPR will have a salon for the two glamorous singers to gossip.

“Increasingly have negative thoughts of the DPR seeing Mulan Jameela and Krisdayanti become its members,” commented @adenur852.

“For the next five years, we will be represented by laws concocted by Mulan Jameela and Krisdayanti,” said @CalonKetuaDPR.

The two female pop stars were sworn in this morning as Indonesian parliament members for the 2019-2024 term.

Krisdayanti, 44 who has a massive following in Malaysia, won the Jawa Timur V seat which she contested as an Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) candidate.

Mulan, 40, best known for formerly being one half of pop duo Ratu and wife of imprisoned rocker Ahmad Dhani, won the Jawa Barat XI seat as a candidate under the Great Indonesia Movement Party on the April 17 general elections.

According to international media outlets, the swearing-in ceremony at Indonesia’s Parliament took place this morning amid violent protests over the passing of a controversial graft bill that is seen to weaken anti-corruption efforts in the country.