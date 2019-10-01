Kanye West announces new 'Jesus is King' companion documentary

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 1 — The musician premiered the film at an event at Detroit's Fox Theatre on September 27, as well as at a similar event at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre and one on Sunday in Washington Heights, New York.

The documentary, also titled Jesus is King, is set to screen exclusively at Imax theatres worldwide on October 25.

The film follows West and a team of musicians as they bring to life his church-like “Sunday Service” performance at the Roden Crater, which is a never-before-seen installation by American artist James Turrell in Arizona's Painted Desert.

The artist began working on his monumental project in the late 1970s, building tunnels and apertures in the dormant volcano in order to create “a vast, naked eye observatory for celestial objects and events ranging from obscure and infrequent to the more familiar summer and winter solstice.”

Last January, West donated US$10 million (RM41.9 million) to complete the land art piece, which he described at the time as “life-changing.”

The documentary, shot by videographer Nico Ballesteros, also features “songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album Jesus Is King.”

West's ninth studio album was supposed to arrive on September 27 before being pushed back to September 29. A few days later, fans are still awaiting the release of Jesus is King, which has been postponed to a yet-unknown date.

While the project was initially announced by West's wife back in August, Kim Kardashian West has recently tweeted a new handwritten tracklist, featuring the new song New Body.

She also revealed on her Instagram Story that West was currently making “just a few final tweaks to the mixes” ahead of the album release.

Jesus is King is not the first album by West to be postponed at the last minute. Last year, the much-anticipated Yandhi was delayed several times before being abandoned altogether, at least under that title.

Kanye also announced that he is no longer making secular music. Only Gospel from here on out. — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) September 29, 2019

On September 29, Andrew Barber, who is the founder of Chicago hip-hop blog Fake Shore Drive, stated that West announced that he will no longer make “secular music.”

It is still unclear whether it applies to his upcoming new album, Jesus is King, whose tracklist appears to be filled with Christian-themed songs. — AFP-Relaxnews