World box office: ‘Ad Astra’ takes a beating from ‘Abominable’

The upcoming animated film ‘Abominable’ is available in 31 markets. — Screengrab from film

LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — Brad Pitt had to surrender the crown to the heroes of Universal’s Abominable over the past weekend, as the film shot ahead of the sci-fi odyssey at the global box office, according to data from Comscore. Downton Abbey, meanwhile, came in third, pushing the second chapter of IT off the podium altogether.

Abominable, which is available in 31 markets, is the weekend’s grand winner at the world box, according to Comscore. With a gross of US$29.6 million (RM123.9 million), the animation film powers ahead of the previous week’s leader, Ad Astra, which gets the silver medal nonetheless with over US$28.1 million additional dollars.

The silver-screen adaptation of cult British series Downton Abbey gets the consolation prize with a gross of US$24.5 million, while IT Chapter 2 tumbles to fourth with its 21.4 million dollars earnings.

Here are the weekend’s Top 10 movies at the world’s box-office (in millions of USD):

1. Abominable - 29.6

2. Ad Astra - 28.1

3. Downton Abbey - 24.5

4. IT Chapter 2 - 21.4

5. Rambo: Last Blood - 18

6. Queens - 14.5

7. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - 7

8. The Lion King - 5.3

9. Dora and the Lost City of Gold - 4.1

10. The Battle of Jangsari - 3.8

— AFP-Relaxnews