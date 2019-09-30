Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef share news of fourth child

Ricky Martin arrives for the 24th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef have revealed that they are expecting their fourth child together, via surrogacy.

According to reports, the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer shared the news while attending the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington on Saturday where he received an award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropy.

After giving shout-outs to his husband and children, Martin went on to share with the crowd: “I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. Alright! I love big families.”

The couple announced their marriage last year and share three children together: Twin 11-year-old sons Valentino and Matteo and daughter Lucia.