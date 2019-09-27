Diplo begs the Jonas Brothers for forgiveness in new ‘Lonely’ video (VIDEO)

Diplo and the Jonas Brothers reconnect in the new video for ‘Lonely.’ — Picture from Youtube.com/Diplo via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — Lonely will appear on Diplo’s upcoming new country album, which will be released under his birth name, Thomas Wesley.

The surprise collaboration between the DJ and the Jonas Brothers arrived after Diplo reportedly hijacked the Instagram account of the recently reunited boy band.

The superstar producer posted a series of parody videos and memes poking fun at the trio, including a photo of The Suite Life actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse with the caption, “The only Disney brothers who matter.”

On September 27, Diplo and the Jonas Brothers unveiled the accompanying music video for Lonely, which was directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Brandon Dermer.

The goofy visual shows a remorseful Diplo being ignored by the band of brothers, as he tries to apologise for livestreaming Joe Jonas’s wedding to Sophie Turner in Las Vegas.

“Everybody needs some company/Let’s talk about it over one more drink/I think you should be alone with me/Because we don’t have to be lonely,” the Jonas Brothers croon in the chorus.

Lonely is the second single to be released from Diplo’s upcoming country album, following the Cam-assisted So Long.

Although details about the project are still scarce, the DJ teased that the full-length will include “several forthcoming collaborations with country artists.”

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers are in the middle of their “Happiness Begins” tour to support their latest studio album, with dates in North America and Europe.

Discover the music video for Lonely. — AFP-Relaxnews