‘Notes on Love’ is Shonda Rhimes’ new series for Netflix

Shonda Rhimes joined Netflix in August 2017 with her Shondaland production company. — AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — This anthology will be the ninth project from the American creator of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal for Netflix, announced the American streaming giant. The series, which takes love as its theme across several plotlines, will offer episodes which are independent of each other.

There’s no stopping Shonda Rhimes. She’s taken on a ninth series for the leader in streaming platforms. The high priestess of television is expanding her empire to Netflix, with which she has signed a lucrative four-year contract.

Entitled Notes on Love, the anthology will have different plotlines that are independent of each other. The first season, which has already been ordered by Netflix, will portray several stories about the institution of marriage and attempt to explain its evolution. For the moment, the producers have communicated neither the number of episodes in the season nor their length, and have not mentioned a launch date.

Each episode will be written by a different screenwriter. Norman Lear (One Day at a Time), Aaron Shure (The Office), Steve Martin, singer-songwriter Diane Warren, Jenny Han (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Lindy West (Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman) and musician Ahamefule J. Oluo are all among the writers who will join Shonda Rhimes in writing or producing the series.

Notes on Love does bring to mind Modern Love, the series that Amazon Prime Video will launch on October 18. That anthology, which rests on a similar concept, boasts a heavyweight cast with Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia and Andrew Scott, among others.

Notes on Love is Shonda Rhimes’ ninth project for the American giant since leaving ABC. The first of her series for Netflix, Bridgerton, will air in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews