Queen Latifah is the star of Quibi’s new drama

Queen Latifah recently appeared in Fox’s dramatic series ‘Star.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — The American actress will play the role of a detective investigating a murder in When the Street Lights Go On, a new series being developed for the streaming platform, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Quibi will be available in April 2020.

Quibi, the future platform specialized in short programs for mobile devices, is growing its family with the arrival of Queen Latifah. She’ll be playing the lead role in When the Street Lights Go On, a detective investigating the murder of a young girl, a case which has deeply shaken a small suburban city, especially her sister and friends.

Joining her in the cast are Chosen Jacobs (It), Sophie Thatcher (Chicago Med), Sam Strike (Nightflyers), Ben Ahlers (The Village), and Julia Sarah Stone (Aftermath). It’s an impressive cast that also includes Tony Hale, known for his role in Veep, Mark Duplass (The Morning Show), Kristine Froseth (The Society, Looking for Alaska) and Nnamdi Asomugha.

Created by Eddie O’Keefe and Chris Hutton, When the Street Lights Go On was one of the screenplays on 2011’s famous Black List which listed the most promising projects still awaiting production.

The Hulu platform initially showed interest in the story for a feature-length film, then reconsidered it as a series, but the project didn’t come to term.

The Paramount TV and Anonymous Content studios, which were involved in adapting the project for a series, remained confident, even showing the first episode at the Sundance Festival in 2017.

In the end, however, the series was completely rewritten and recast before being commissioned for the upcoming Quibi platform. Rebecca Thomas, who worked on hit Netflix series Stranger Things, will direct the shoot. The number of episodes planned has not been revealed.

Queen Latifah joins Liam Hemsworth, Darren Criss, and Anna Kendrick, who have also been announced in connection with projects currently under development for the Quibi.

The platform will offer series divided into chapters of eight to ten minutes which have been especially created for mobile devices. The new on-demand video service will be launched in April 2020 in the United States for a subscription price of between US$5 to US$8 (RM20.90 to RM33.46) a month. — AFP-Relaxnews