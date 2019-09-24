Anna and Elsa journey to seek answers in new trailer for ‘Frozen II’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Frozen II’ that features the voice talents of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — Disney has released a new trailer for highly anticipated Frozen II that offers a whole lot of exciting new footage.

Elsa must find out the truth about her past and uncover the secrets surrounding her powers in a journey that will take her far from her kingdom of Arendelle.

The family favourite features the voices of Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf along with Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown as new additions.

The synopsis reads: “Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen II, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen II is set for release here on November 21.